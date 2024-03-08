The Welsh Government's plans for bus reform builds on the proposals of the bus white paper to radically shake-up the way the public transport system works in Wales.

Lee Waters, the minister with responsibility for transport said: “We’re moving from a privatised system that puts profit before people towards one that will plan buses and trains together around the needs of passengers.”

The current system where bus operators decide where to run services based on where they can maximise profit will be replaced by a system of ‘franchised’ contracts.

Transport for Wales, local councils and the Welsh Government will work together to design bus networks that link key services and tie up with other buses and with train timetables all using one ticket.

Companies will then be able to bid to run the whole package of routes for an area, not just the ones that are the most profitable.

Mr Waters added: “This is the most far-reaching set of reforms taking place anywhere in the UK.

“At the moment using your car is easy but using public transport can feel like a hassle.

“Our aim is to create one joined up network, one integrated timetable which you can access using one ticket. That way we will make it easier to understand how to use public transport, and it will make journeys seamless.”

The Roadmap to Bus Reform sets out year by year targets of how the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales plan to approach the delivery of franchising bus services in Wales.

This includes how the Government intend to work closely with partners and stakeholders, such as local authorities and bus operators to design and deliver services that are ‘easy to use, easy to access and well connected’ for communities across Wales.

This new approach has been proposed to be rolled out on a geographical basis and will take several years to achieve.

The Deputy Minister continued: “This marks a major milestone on our bus reform journey.

“For too long Welsh bus services have been neglected with passenger numbers steadily falling and some bus routes being cut.

“It’s not going to be an easy fix and it’s going to take time, but bus reform is central to creating an integrated public transport network and tackling transport poverty across Wales.

“Connecting up bus, rail, walking and cycling routes we’ll make it easier for people to make more sustainable choices which is essential if we are to hit our ambitious sustainability goals in Wales.

“The steps that we have outlined today puts people before profit and makes the right thing to do, the easy thing to do.”

Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, Hefin David, held a surgery in Bedwas last week where he heard directly from residents about the issues they have faced with public transport.

He has pledged to continue to work to improve bus services in Caerphilly, and has spoken in support of the bus reform planned by the Government.

Mr David said: “The Welsh Government's Bus Bill will take a huge amount of pressure off bus companies and will help to fill any gaps of provision, through the local authorities.

“I've also been working with Transport for Wales on how we can improve, what should be, a joined-up bus and train service.

“If we want to encourage people to use public transport more, it needs to be reliable. There also needs to be sufficient funding to allow the public sector to provide bus services.”