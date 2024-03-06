Toby Chadwick, 20, was caught supplying cocaine in Newport just before Christmas.

He was locked up for 30 months last month after officers caught him with 10g of the class A drug in his car.

They found him slumped over the wheel of his Toyota Yaris on Llanwern Road in the city.

Chadwick from Undy in Monmouthshire was back in court again, this time before Newport magistrates.

He admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis relating to the same set of offending that took place on December 9, 2023.

Toby Chadwick

The defendant, of The Plantation, was jailed for six weeks and banned from driving for 12 months.

During his sentencing hearing for dealing drugs in February, Daniel Jones, prosecuting, said when officers seized the cocaine, Chadwick claimed he’d just found it under a bridge.

When police then searched his home they discovered £1,030 in cash and 22g of cannabis in his bedroom, Swansea Crown Court was told.

Chadwick lied again by telling them the money came from a car he had just sold.

The defendant, of The Plantation, Undy, near Caldicot, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Tim Evans, mitigating, said: “He’s the son of senior civil servants.

“That’s the background he’s from and he now embarrassingly finds himself appearing in the crown court.”

He added: “He’s had a traumatic experience in prison. He’s lost a vast amount of weight and being in custody has had an awful effect on him.

“The defendant never wants to see a prison again.”

Chadwick had lost his apprenticeship in motor engineering as a result of his incarceration but his former employer wrote a reference describing him as "a joy to work with”.

Recorder Greg Bull KC told the defendant: “You were a street dealer and your mobile phone had a list of customers as well as a tick list.”