Salt and Vinegar Fish And Chips on Malpas Road has been given the second lowest rating with 0 being the lowest and 5 being the highest.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Inspectors found that ‘major improvement is necessary’ in the management of food safety.

Whilst improvement was deemed necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

A rating of generally satisfactory was given to the hygienic food handling.

Salt and Vinegar Fish And Chips were contacted for comment.