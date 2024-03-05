Wales' biggest brewery announced the closure of their Newport bar on High Street today adding that the city centre 'has been slowly imploding.'

The bar will close for good in a matter of weeks on March 31 after nine years.

In a statement Tiny Rebel thanked those who came 'through their doors and supported them.'

The brewery said they 'are doing everything they can to support staff in their next steps.'

A spokesperson for Tiny Rebel said: "As a result of the current economic climate we recently carried out a full review of our business to make sure that Tiny Rebel is financially fit for the future.

"Since the pandemic, Newport City Centre has been slowly imploding, with retail and hospitality suffering the worst of it. Footfall has been decreasing, operating costs have increased significantly and the hospitality sector has had limited support from the government.

"Sadly, this means with a heavy heart we’re announcing the closure of Tiny Rebel on Newport High Street. We are doing everything we can to support our staff in their next steps, whether that’s with us or an opportunity somewhere else. Newport bar will remain open until 31st March when we’ll be closing its doors for the last time."

Responding to news that Tiny Rebel will close its bar in Newport city centre, Tom Giffard MS, Shadow Minister for Culture Tourism and Sport, called Tiny Rebel's closure a 'fantastic business.'

He said: “It’s a damning indictment of Labour’s hospitality policies that one of Wales’ greatest recent success stories is having to scale back its presence in Newport.

“Tiny Rebel is a fantastic business, with a range of popular products that are seen in bars and pubs across the UK. The fact that a brand of this scale is struggling within the Welsh economy is frankly terrifying.

“Unless Labour puts in place a real strategy to keep our hospitality industry vibrant and thriving, we will find more businesses like Tiny Rebel unable to keep their doors open.”