It comes as more than 17,000 users of the app took to the outage site Downdetector to share they are having issues with Facebook owned by Meta.

On the site, it shows that 64% of users are facing trouble with the website, while 22% are struggling with the App and 14% have reported problems with the logging service.

The Facebook outage reportedly began at 3pm and continues to be facing struggles for many users at the time of writing, according to DownDetector.

Instagram users have also reported that the photo-sharing social media platform is also down with more than 9,000 outage reports.

Users of Instagram have reported problems with the app with more than 88% of users taking to Downdetector.

Other Meta-owned platforms seem to be experiencing issues too, including Threads and Whatsapp, a new platform that operates with Instagram.

YouTube users may also be experiencing problems.

Is Facebook and Instagram down?





Users of the services have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their concerns over the outage.

As one user wrote: "Anyone else's #Facebook logged out? Can't log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error."

Another added: "Got logged out of Facebook and Instagram not loading. First thought was, Are my accounts being hacked?! Luckily its just #facebookdown and #instagramdown."

One more user of Facebook wrote: "Hello Facebook Anyone else's #Facebook logged out? Can't log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error? #facebookdown #meta."

What is DownDector?





DownDector is an online website that allows users of popular services including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Are you having trouble with Twitter? Let us know in the comments.