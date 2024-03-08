Murrays, located on Upper High Street in Bargoed, submitted the application in October 2023 to Caerphilly Council.

The plans were approved on Thursday, February 22 with no objections from the public recorded from the consultation period.

The proposals show an intention to build four bedrooms, each with a bathroom and shower.

According to the documents in the application, the upper floors were previously home to a boxing gymnasium.

The full application, including all documentation, can be viewed on the Caerphilly Council website under the reference 23/0730/COU.