The Times has named Llys Meddyg hotel in Newport as "a rustic glam boutique with great food".

It is the second Pembrokeshire hotel to receive acclaim from the Times in recent days, with the newspaper having named Penally Abbey as the best hotel in Wales in The Times and Sunday Times Best Places to Stay 2024 directory.

Llys Meddyg, which recently underwent an overhaul which saw it receive a new dining room and a cabin-like bar, was opened by Ed and Louise Sykes 20 years ago and has earned rave reviews from visitors ever since.

"Tasteful" and "homely"





The review, written by James Stewart, was particularly glowing about the quality of the food.

He wrote: "It’s always a good sign when dinner leaves you agonising with indecision. The chef claims the food here is about “earth not stars”, by which he means no faddish concept dining.

"For all that, you’ll eat very well indeed. The short menus are local, seasonal and exquisite."

Mr Stewart also praises the rooms, describing the decor as "tasteful" and "homely".

"Friendly" and "welcoming"





Guests are equally complimentary about Llys Meddyg, with the hotel receiving an average rating of 4.5/5 on TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor user Waldorfandstadler 1 wrote: "I would like to pay complements to all the staff. Everyone we came across was friendly, welcoming and always on point.

"You all truly made our stay the memorable one it was so a big thanks to all at reception, the bar, the housekeepers and in the restaurant."

Fellow user Sheila C added: "We had a warm friendly welcome from the owner and staff, the spacious bedroom with ensuite was clean and comfortable, breakfast was delicious and the evening meal in the garden pod was superb.

"The new bespoke independent wine shop is an added bonus with its excellent choice of wines."

The full Times review of Llys Meddyg can be found on their website.