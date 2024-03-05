Sarah Elizabeth Grimshaw, who was 39 and from the Chirk area, died in hospital on February 27.

The crash happened shortly after 7am on January 30, on Abbey Road, Llangollen and involved a green tractor and a white Kia Rio vehicle.

Mrs Grimshaw, who was driving the Kia Rio, was initially taken to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

READ MORE:

Denbighshire Council agree council tax rise despite £3m shortfall

People aged 65 to 74 urged to get Autumn booster vaccine

She was later transferred to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital, but sadly died last week.

Her family has celebrated the life of a woman with a “heart of gold”.

A family statement read: “It was an honour to share our lives with Sarah.

“She had the unique ability to walk into a room and brighten up everyone’s day with boundless energy and sheer craziness.

“She had a heart of gold flowing with endless love for all people and animals.

“Sarah was the kindest, most selfless wife, daughter, sister, Brownie leader and animal lover, whose infectious warmth made the world a better place for all she came into contact.

“Sarah will be dearly missed by so many whose lives will be forever darker without her.”

Sergeant Stephen Richards, of North Wales Police’s Roads Crime Unit, is appealing for more information about the crash.

He said: “Our deepest condolences go out to Mrs Grimshaw’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are asking anybody who was in the Llangollen area on the morning of January 30 and who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Our enquiries are underway, and anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation should contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit, quoting reference number 24000131722.”