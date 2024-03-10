First Class Windows, Doors and Conservatories is a family-run company owned by husband and wife duo Paul and Melanie Webster.

The business boasts more than 60 years of experience in the fenestration industry, and opened their first showroom in Maesteg, in mid-Glamorgan a few years ago.

Since then, the business has grown from strength to strength and led the couple to look into opening a second showroom in South East Wales, in particular, in Caerphilly, after spotting a gap in the market in the area.

They found a site on Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly earlier this year, and Mr Webster was able to confirm the good news by posting on Facebook group Caerphilly Focus on Thursday, February 29.

He said: "Yes! We've got our keys to our new showroom/office based on Nantgarw Road in Caerphilly next to the Texaco garage.

"So, if you're looking for a quote on new windows, doors, or a fitted conservatory, please pop in as we will be working in there getting the showroom ship-shape for all our new customers to visit us, plus keep an eye out for all our new signs that will be going up so you can't miss us."

Mr Webster was able to confirm that the company will be offering a full repair and glazing service from the new showroom, as well as a trade counter to supply any DIYers, enabling them to give an "all round service".

He added: "It is really important to us that when you buy from First Class Windows, you buy from a true family owned business, and we can't wait to bring that to Caerphilly."

The new showroom is set to be open from Monday, March 18, where all customers, old and new alike, will be welcomed in to view the products available and request a free consultation.

The opening hours will be 9am until 5pm from Monday to Friday and between 9am and 3pm on Saturdays.

If you would like to see or discuss the sorts of products available from First Class Windows, Doors and Conservatories, you can visit the website here or call the Caerphilly showroom on 02922405903.