Anne was turned upside down and hoisted 7ft into the air, earning the nickname 'Super Anne' (Image: Wales News Service)



Anne, 71, was caught in the shutters shocker as she stood outside her village store waiting for it to open.



Anne - still clutching her shopping trolley - was lifted off the ground as her warm winter coat was caught in the shutter hook.



And she was left dangling upside down before a shopkeeper rushed to help her outside the Best One store in Tonteg, near Pontypridd, South Wales.

She was cradled in the worker's arms and brought back to ground as another worker slowly lowered the shutter.Speaking at her home near the shop, Anne said: “I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went. I thought flipping heck!“People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour."Anne was sporting a bruised face and black eye - but said it was from another accident and not her shutter shocker.She said: “I’ve been suffering falls for the past six months or so and the doctors up the hospital think it’s from low blood pressure - it was going up then!"I was lucky my coat didn’t break because I really didn’t want to land on my face again.”

Anne was sent flying 7ft into the airi (Image: Wales News Service)



The store posted CCTV footage of the incident online saying: "Don’t hang about like Ann, come down to best one to get the best deals!!! The only thing going up in this shop is our staff, not the prices!!"



Anne has been nicknamed "SuperAnne" and "SpiderAnne" for her flying tricks at the store.



The store shared the clip on social media where it has been watched nearly 2m times.

The shopkeeper rushed to help her down (Image: Wales News Service)



Anne said: "I'm learning to live with the fame. I'll never hear the end of it."



Anne formally retired seven years ago but has been helping out at the store since then.



She said she had been leaning against the shutters when the shop owner opened them from the inside.



"He couldn't hear me shouting when I realised that I had been caught," she said after her ordeal hit the social media sites.



"The shutter was completely open then I screamed his name, and thank goodness he came out and lowered the shutter a little bit and managed to get me in his arms.



"And I just can remember saying to him 'just grab my head' - I was worried I was going to fall, I was pointing towards the floor."



She said she was shaken up by the incident but not injured - and has even seen the funny side.

Anne has since been able to see the funny side of the incident (Image: Wales News Service)



"Last night we were singing Fame to all my messenger group and they thought it was hysterical," she joked.



"I'll have to handle the fame, always have my make up on.



"I'll never go against those shutters again. Never. I've learned my lesson."



Her colleagues said she saw the funny side after watching the CCTV of her shutter surprise.

Anne was brought to safety by a shopkeeper (Image: Wales News Service)

Store manager Amed Akram, 44, said: "She was screaming and laughing at the same - she saw the funny side, fair play.



"She gave me a big hug for saving him."



Amed was just opening up at 8am on Monday when the drama unfolded.



He said: "I was opening up the shop and I heard screaming so I opened the door and saw legs against the window.



"It took a couple of seconds for my brain to engage what was happening then when I realised the fob for the shutters was in the office so I had to go back.



"When I lowered the shutter I realised her coat was like a hook on.



"The motor is so powerful so her hand could have gotten stuck or she could have fallen so it could have been much worse.



"I was a bit shaken up yesterday but when I got home later on I found the funny side too."



One colleague said today: "She is a lovely lady and it was quite a surprise for her.



"But luckily she wasn't hurt in any way. We know customers have been looking at the video - and we are just glad she is well."



Villagers praised Anne for not panicking during the "absolutely terrifying" incident.



One said: "Fair play to her! I hope she’s ok, and I’m guessing by the share that she sees the funny side of it."



Another said: "Omg poor Ann!! Bless her heart. I'm glad she's okay xx"