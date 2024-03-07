A MAN has been accused of perverting the course of justice by pretending to be another man while receiving a cannabis warning from the police.
Naveed Hussain is alleged to have provided an officer with the details of Adam Ali in Newport.
The prosecution claims the charge took place four years ago on July 13, 2020.
Hussain aged 25, of Rugby Road, Newport appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
MORE NEWS: Wales rugby star from Barry caught speeding at 115mph
No plea was entered and he’s due back in court on April 8.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article