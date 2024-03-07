Naveed Hussain is alleged to have provided an officer with the details of Adam Ali in Newport.

The prosecution claims the charge took place four years ago on July 13, 2020.

Hussain aged 25, of Rugby Road, Newport appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

No plea was entered and he’s due back in court on April 8.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.