The Eras Tour film was originally released for a limited run in cinemas across the UK in October 2023 allowing Swifty's the opportunity to watch the global tour on the big screen.

The film even broke records, becoming the highest-grossing concert movie of all time with a record of $261.6 million box office and earned a nomination at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 'All Too Well' singer doesn't bring her Eras Tour to the UK until summer 2024 with shows in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

But, ahead of her arrival, Swfit announced that she would be dropping the Eras Film on Disney Plus.

The 'Karma' singer even confirmed an extra special treat for fans, adding in new songs that were not part of the cinematic release.

Confirming that the Eras Tour would be dropping earlier than expected, Swift shared: "I’m delighted to tell you that you’ll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected!

"Experience the ENTIRE concert film for the first time ever, beginning to end, including “Cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs on @disneyplus starting March 14th at 6pm PT."

When does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film release in the UK?





Taylor Swift's concert film will be released on to the streaming service Disney Plus on March 14 at 6pm PT, which means that in the UK, it should come out at 2am on March 15.

Alongside the early release date, Swift confirmed that four new songs would be added coming from her 'acoustic' part of the Eras Tour.

Although not confirmed, the latest trailer hinted that the popular hit 'Maroon' would be added to the setlist.