South Wales Police is continuing its search for Zahooran Begum, 60, who has been missing from Grangetown, Cardiff, since the evening of Saturday, March 2.

After extensive CCTV enquires, the force have said there is a confirmed sighting of Ms Begum at 7.30pm on Saturday in Marl Park, close to Channel View Leisure Centre in Cardiff.

A confirmed sighting of Ms Begum has been captured on CCTV (Image: South Wales Police)

Officers are continuing to search the river and Cardiff Bay Trail area again today and have been supported by colleagues from air support and specialist search.

Ms Begum has been described as 5ft 5ins tall, of skinny build, with white and grey hair.



She was last seen wearing a light grey ankle length abaya, a light brown floral-patterned dupatta, and brown and gold plastic sliders.

A statement from South Wales Police said: "Zahooran is well-known in the local community, and this is a very worrying time for her family and friends.

"Please could residents check private CCTV, video doorbell footage and vehicle dashcams for any further sightings of Zahooran.



"Anyone who has seen Zahooran or has footage or information on her whereabouts is asked to contact us by one of the following means quoting 2400071837."

