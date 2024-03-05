Gwent Police were part of a major emergency services presence on the Cardiff Road junction with Commercial Road in Newport.

They attended to assist with traffic management along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, including diverting traffic away from George Street with a crash cordon in place.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Gwent Police confirmed a lane was closed just after 1pm.

They released a statement to the Argus at the time which said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport, at around 12pm on Tuesday 5 March.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

"The collision involved a van and a pedestrian, a woman was taken to hospital for treatment."

Newport Bus reported significant delays to their services including the 7,35, 36, 30 & SA1 services that use the George Street bridge due to the incident.

The AA Traffic Cameras showed Cardiff Road as being reopened just after 6pm on Tuesday.