My Cod Fish Bar in Caerphilly announced the good news on their official Facebook page on Wednesday, February 28 just before 1.30pm.

The news came along with a reveal of some of the menu, including the classic cod and chips, burgers and more takeaway staples.

The new team wrote: "Exciting news!

"We're now under new management and committed to delighting you with top-notch food and service.

"Come by or place an order to experience the deliciousness! Our menu is packed with options like our tasty cod and chips, juicy burgers, chicken, and more!"

According to their website, My Cod Fish Bar also offers pies, pasties, sausages and curry meals.

They offer collection and delivery online too, and a 10 per cent off voucher for delivery and collection orders that total more than £40.

Potential customers reacted to the news on Facebook by liking the post, with one customer wishing them luck on the new venture and reflecting on previous meals had from the shop under its previous managers.

You can order online here, via Just Eat or by phone on 029 2088 0777.

My Cod Fish Bar is now open at 57 Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, CF83 1FP, between 11am - 9pm from Monday to Saturday.