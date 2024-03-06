Omar Bogle, 30, was prosecuted for the same offence in January after being caught in his A1 car on Chepstow Road on June 8 last year.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Striker Bogle was caught for a second time the next month in the same car, this time of Newport’s Corporation Road on July 29, 2023.

He avoided a ban for this second offence again having his six points put on driving record and being left with a £1,014 bill for a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The defendant, of Usk Way, Newport must pay up the full amount by March 25.