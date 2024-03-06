A NEWPORT County AFC star was back at the city’s magistrates’ court for driving without insurance.
Omar Bogle, 30, was prosecuted for the same offence in January after being caught in his A1 car on Chepstow Road on June 8 last year.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points and he was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
Striker Bogle was caught for a second time the next month in the same car, this time of Newport’s Corporation Road on July 29, 2023.
MORE NEWS: Wales rugby star caught speeding at 115mph
He avoided a ban for this second offence again having his six points put on driving record and being left with a £1,014 bill for a fine, costs and a surcharge.
The defendant, of Usk Way, Newport must pay up the full amount by March 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here