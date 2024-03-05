POLICE say they and a trading standards team have seized a “vast” amount of illegal vapes, cigarettes and counterfeit alcohol.

Their find was made after an operation in Newport this week during which an address on Commercial Road in the Pill area of the city was raided.

On Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “Pill NPT and NCC Trading Standards conducted operations on Commercial Rd in Newport on the 4th and 5th of March.

“Premises searched, and vast quantities of illegal vapes, cigarettes and counterfeit alcohol were seized.”