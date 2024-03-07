MARTY ZAHRA, 44, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay his victim £200 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing his Samsung Galaxy A7 mobile phone at The John Wallace Linton Wetherspoons pub on Cambrian Road on February 1, 2023.

EMILY CROCKETT, 21, of Chartist Way, Bulwark, Chepstow was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer last New Year’s Eve.

She must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay her victim £300 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

AMELIA MAY ADLAM, 20, of Maple Gardens, Govilon, near Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran on August 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CONNOR EDWARDS, 27, of Parkville, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Corporation Road, Newport on July 28, 2023.

STACEY LEACH, 42, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery was conditionally discharged for six months and must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Rectory Road on October 6, 2023.

DAVID JOHN TAYLOR, 45, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX ROBERT HARVEY, 22, of Redland Street, Newport must pay £154 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABIGAIL JOHNSON, 26, of Oakfield Terrace, Tyllwyn, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunllwyd on August 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IVY JONES, 82, of Groves Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on August 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT MORRIS, 32, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Mount Pleasant, Tirphil, Caerphilly on July 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

KELLY DAVIES, 39, of Edward Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARLEY MCDOWALL, 44, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on August 1, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK EWENS, 31, of Cementite Grove, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY ANTHONY BEVAN, 62, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the B4257 on Merthyr Road, Princetown on July 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRACEY BRAY, 58, of Hillside Park, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Mount Pleasant, Tirphil on August 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALAN GRIFFITHS, 65, of The Hawthorns, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATRIN SIAN HUMPHRIES, 30, of Park Place, Gilfach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.