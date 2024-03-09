We look at their cases.

Charlie Taylor

Angus Gittings

Friends Charlie Taylor, 28, and Angus Gittings, 30, were jailed for selling cocaine and ketamine in their hometown.

“The defendants were part of an organised crime group supplying drugs in the Chepstow area,” Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court.

Taylor was sent to prison for 45 months and Gittings locked up for 49 months.

Lee Mears

Rogue motorist Lee Mears led police on a high-speed chase through Newport before being caught driving while disqualified for the 18th time.

He sped at 80mph in a 40mph zone, drove on the wrong side of the road around a blind bend and caused a lorry to brake sharply to avoid a crash.

Mears, of Caerleon Road, Dinas Powys pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

The 35-year-old was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for six years.

James Walker

Jealous thug James Walker strangled, punched and kicked his ex-girlfriend in two shocking assaults.

The woman revealed she feared she was going to die during one of the brutal attacks.

The 49-year-old from Pontypool was jailed for 31 months after pleading guilty to intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Owen Pendree

A drug dealer was caught by police in the act when he was nearly killed riding his electric scooter after being involved in a crash.

Owen Pendree, 29, was street dealing on Newport’s Corporation Road when he suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash in February last year that left him in a coma.

He was blinded in one eye, suffered a bleed on the brain and a broken back as a result of the nearly fatal crash.

Officers found 29 wraps of crack cocaine worth £850 on him as well as a Nokia burner phone,

Pendree was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Feti Spahiu

Feti Spahiu was caught growing 200 cannabis plants at a house in a residential area.

The 26-year-old was arrested after police raided the property in Newport in the Risca Road area of the city just before Christmas.

The defendant was working as a gardener at the “professional operation” where five rooms had been transformed into a cannabis factory.

The Albanian national was sent to prison for 16 months after he admitted producing cannabis and possession of criminal property by having £410 in cash.