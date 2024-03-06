FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the scene of a domestic fire in Newport last night.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Llanwern Street in Maindee at around 9.07pm, Tuesday, March 5.

Crews from Maindee and Malpas attended the incident which related to a domestic fire.

They issued a stop message at 9.28pm, around 20 minutes after receiving the initial call.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At approximately 21:07pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2024, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Llanwern Street, Newport to extinguish a domestic fire.

“Crews from Malpas and Maindee attended the scene.

“Stop message was received at 21:28pm.”