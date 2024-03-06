FIREFIGHTERS rushed to the scene of a domestic fire in Newport last night.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Llanwern Street in Maindee at around 9.07pm, Tuesday, March 5.
Crews from Maindee and Malpas attended the incident which related to a domestic fire.
They issued a stop message at 9.28pm, around 20 minutes after receiving the initial call.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At approximately 21:07pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2024, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Llanwern Street, Newport to extinguish a domestic fire.
“Crews from Malpas and Maindee attended the scene.
“Stop message was received at 21:28pm.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel