South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Llanwern Street in Maindee at around 9.07pm, Tuesday, March 5.

Crews from Maindee and Malpas attended the incident which related to a domestic fire.

They issued a stop message at 9.28pm, around 20 minutes after receiving the initial call.

