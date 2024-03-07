A MAN has been jailed after he headbutted his victim at a library.
Anthony Taylor, 39, from Ebbw Vale attacked security guard David Batten at Cardiff Central Library, Newport Magistrates' Court heard.
The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating on August 18 last year.
Taylor, of no fixed abode, has a previous conviction for violence.
He was sent to prison for eight weeks.
The defendant will have to pay Mr Batten £75 in compensation.
