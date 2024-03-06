It comes as tickets were being sold on the official website for the June 8 military spectacle, advertising an appearance by Kate, on Tuesday (March 5).

The event details were published because of Kate’s role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, the regiment which is trooping its colour this year, PA news agency reported.

Originally, this seemed to be the first “confirmed” public engagement for Kate since she received abdominal surgery in January this year.

She has since been recuperating at her Adelaide Cottage home close to Windsor Castle and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Army causes confusion over Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour appearance

However, it’s thought the Army did not seek approval from Kensington Palace before publishing the page, and the website has now been updated.

The website also named King Charles as attending the main Trooping ceremony on June 15, also known as the Birthday Parade, because it marks the sovereign’s official anniversary, with bookings being taken for a ballot for tickets.

Since his cancer diagnosis, the King has been receiving treatment and has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and some in-person meetings.

The announcement caused confusion because there had been no official confirmation from Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace.

Only Kensington Palace, Kate’s official office, can announce her attendance at a royal event and confirmation is not expected until nearer the time.

The event confusion came after the princess was seen being driven close to her home in Windsor after huge speculation on social media about the state of her health.

An image circulating online shows the princess, wearing sunglasses, sitting in the front seat of a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.