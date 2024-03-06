South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a domestic fire at Marshfield Street at around 9.50pm last night, March 5.

Gwent Police received a report at around the same time and supported firefighters with traffic management.

Tee Mccormick, of Oliver Road, said he had just returned from work when he noticed the blaze.

"I'd been in around 10 to 15 minutes when I thought I heard rain. I looked outside and the house was alight," he said.

Fire crews from Duffryn and Maindee attended the incident and managed to control the situation, issuing a stop notice shortly after 11pm.

Footage shared with the Argus by Mr Mccormick shows a crowd on the street as firefighters attempt to put out the flames.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At approximately 21.50pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Marshfield Street, Newport, to extinguish a domestic fire.

"Crews from Duffryn and Maindee attended the scene.

"Stop message was received at 23.09pm."

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a fire in a shed at a property in Marshfield Street, Newport, at around 9.50pm on Tuesday 5 March.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.

"There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400075297."