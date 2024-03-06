Jordan Parfitt, 27, from Newport went on a crime spree in Cwmbran with another man and a woman.

The defendant carried out a burglary on Plas Trosnant where he stole the owner’s house keys.

Parfitt also committed six attempted burglaries at Plas Ebbw, Plas Twyn, Porthmawr Road, Bowleaze, Radnor Way and Charston in Greenmeadow.

He was captured on CCTV and doorbell cameras trying to open doors at the properties, prosecutor Kirsten Murphy told Cardiff Crown Court.

The complainant in the burglary had been asleep during the break-in and described feeling “anxious” as a result in her victim impact statement.

During the offences during the early morning of Sunday, January 14, Parfitt had punched a man in the mouth and called him a “p****”.

The victim had challenged the defendant and his accomplices after he had heard shouting.

His glasses were knocked off and he suffered a cut lip.

Parfitt, Downing Street, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and assault by beating and six counts of attempted burglary.

The defendant was jailed for grievous bodily harm and burglary in December 2021.

He has 32 previous convictions for 63 offences on his record.

Ben Waters mitigating asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

His barrister added that the assault offence was “only a single punch”.

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told Parfitt: “Rehabilitation has clearly not worked in your case.

“You have offended time and time again and that is an aggravating factor.

“These matters are so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.”

The defendant was jailed for 33 months and told he would serve half of that term in prison before being released back into the community on licence.

He will also have to pay a statutory victim surcharge.