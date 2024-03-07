Participants will note observations of wildlife in their local surroundings, providing critical data to help track environmental changes and their impact on mammal populations.

Last year saw almost 800 locations covered, with more than 20 species spotted including foxes, hedgehogs and grey squirrels, and rarer mammals like red squirrels, water voles and hazel dormice.

Mammal Surveys coordinator, David Wembridge said: "Taking part in Living with Mammals is a really valuable, and easy, way to help conservation," noting that all information, even from unsighted locations is vital.

The 2023 results pointed out a dramatic decrease in rabbit sightings compared to the survey's inception year, 2003.

Mr Wembridge emphasised this as a concern since rabbits play a significant role in the natural ecosystem.

To contribute, people can record sightings - including animal droppings or footprints - on the People's Trust for Endangered Species website, with the survey running from March until the end of 2024.