The bridge between Usk Way and Millennium Walk officially opened in September 2006 and has been under the ownership of Newport City Council since 2015.

Asked when the bridge was last fully repainted, the council said there was a painting programme scheduled for the first three months of 2024.

Due to maintenance works on the bridge deck, however, this is likely to be pushed back to April, May or June.

The bridge was due to be repainted in the first three months of 2024 (Image: Michael Enea)

Newport Conservative leader Cllr Matthew Evans MBE said: “The Usk Way walkover bridge is a prominent landmark in the city centre and I find it unbelievable it hasn’t been given a lick of paint in nine years, possibly longer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it hasn’t been painted at all since it opened in 2006.

“You should always factor in a maintenance budget for all capital projects - it’s not rocket science.”

Cllr Evans added: “First impressions count. Thousands of football and rugby supporters travel from all over to visit our great city.

“When they walk over the bridge to Rodney Parade, what must they think? Dirty? Grubby? Filthy?

“Newport Labour need to get the basics right.”

Cllr Evans said the Labour-run council 'need to get the basics right' (Image: Michael Enea)

Conservative campaigner Michael Enea, who submitted the FOI, said: “The bridge masts are now covered with a thick layer of black dirt and soot. Green moss can also be seen on the walkway railings and on both sides of the bridge.

“Most worryingly, are signs of metallic erosion visible on the bridge’s masts. Lines of ‘orange metallic rust’ are now clearly noticeable on the mast joints.

“I understand the council undertook a principal inspection last year, but was this to check the tower masts or just the walkway? The bridge is now starting to look like a shambles.”

The Argus has asked Newport City Council what assurances it could give about the maintenance of the bridge, and how it believed the bridge contributed to the city centre’s appearance.

The council has not provided a response.