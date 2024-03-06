Emergency services received reports of a domestic fire at the corner of Marshfield Street, Colston Avenue, and Hampden Road at around 9.50pm last night.

Hollie Evans, 27, lives near the boarded up building and described the events of the fire blazing through the boarded building.

A fire was reported coming out of a shed at the corner of Marshfield Street, Colston Avenue and Hampden Road. (Image: Hollie Evans)

She said: "My partner started shouting and I got up to see what was wrong.

"I saw the fire through the window and yeah, we all came out.

"My mum called 999 and they said they already had a call so yeah they showed up within like a minute of that, I think."

When asked if she saw many emergency services vehicles, Ms Evans said:" I don't know if I saw any police cars, I just noticed the fire engines."

Joe, another neighbour that lives nearby, said he is selling his house as this isn't the first time he has experienced trouble on Marshfield Street where the fire began.

The building with black char across the fence and shed. (Image: Newsquest)

Neighbours claim a shop was at the site of the fire but this was closed down in October 2023, when the anti-social behaviour became more frequent.

Joe said: "I'm selling my house as they have put a firework through my letterbox before. I've had to lock it shut from the inside to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Another neighbour chained their black bin to the wall.

Wrecked shed the day after the fire with burn marks going up the side of the boarded up building. (Image: Newsquest)

Councillor Allan Morris of the Lliswerry ward said this isn't the first time he has seen this either.

Cllr Morris said: "We are concerned at increasing reports of antisocial behaviour in this area. Residents are not prepared to tolerate a few individuals spoiling it for others.

Wrecked shed the day after the fire with distinct charred smell from the smoke. (Image: Newsquest)

"They and we are working closely with our local policing team to stop any nonsense. Anyone with any information should report it as soon as possible."

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At approximately 21.50pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Marshfield Street, Newport, to extinguish a domestic fire."

Gwent Police confirmed: "There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with more information is urged to get in contact with Gwent Police via 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400075297.