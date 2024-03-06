Cadbury is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including Boost, Crunchie, the classic Dairy Milk as well as Easter favourites Creme Eggs.

Already in the lead up to Easter 2024 the confectionary company revealed it had been forced into a "last resort" decision to increase the price of some of its chocolates in the lead-up to Easter.

It has also released a number of new chocolates including a new white chocolate Creme Egg Easter Egg which shoppers have labelled a "game changer".

Cadbury reveals Cadbury Mini Eggs chocolate "will not be returning"





But chocolate fans have been unable to find Cadbury Mini Eggs chocolate cartons in the lead up to Easter, prompting queries on social media as to their whereabouts.

Chocolate lovers have been unable to find Cadbury Mini Eggs cartons in supermarkets in the UK this year - see why. (Image: Waitrose)

One person on X (formerly Twitter) said: "@CadburyUK Hi there, I was just wondering whether you were doing the Cadbury Mini Eggs cartons (38.3g) this year?

"Not been able to locate them as they're listed as out of stock pretty much everywhere. Thank you."

A Cadbury spokesperson replied saying its Mini Egg cartons "will not be returning".

Cadbury said: "This product will not be returning. We’re always listening to our Cadbury fans to ensure our Easter range includes their favourites and reflects their changing tastebuds.

"We’ve made a few changes to reflect this and think our 2024 line-up is egg-cellent, even if we do say so ourselves!"

This is not the only product cut from the Cadbury range that has left fans upset in the lead up to Easter.

Despite being axed nearly a year ago, some Cadbury lovers, are only just making the "upsetting" discovery that Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoons have been discontinued.

One Egg 'n' Spoon fan on X said: "Found our cadbury have discontinued the egg n spoons just as we lost to west ham,,,, this is the worst day of my life."

Cadbury are not the only company to have axed chocolate products in the lead up to Easter.

Mars Wrigley confirmed recently Galaxy Enchanted eggs have been discontinued "for the moment".