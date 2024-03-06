Crufts is back this week and if you’re watching at home, you might be wondering how you can watch all the action as a variety of cute dogs show off their skills.
Thousands of dogs and their owners are involved with the annual event each year and its an opportunity to show their dogs’ abilities.
In 2023, Crufts attracted 155,000 attendees and it’s almost time for the event to begin again.
You can find out more about Crufts via the website.
When is Crufts taking place in 2024?
Crufts is taking place at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC) and will start on Thursday, March 7 and end on Sunday, March 10 this year.
A variety of dog breeds will be involved in the event, including Dalmatians to Chow Chows.
@uktoday_ The ugliest dogs in the world have been revealed- but do you agree? #uknews #dogsoftiktok #dogbreeds #uglydog #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
How to watch Crufts on TV at home
Viewers at home don’t have to miss out on the action as Channel 4 and More4 will be broadcasting what goes on at the four-day event.
The Crufts website has shared exactly when you can tune into watch the popular event on TV:
Thursday, March 7
- 3pm-4pm – Channel 4
- 6.30pm-7.30pm – More4
- 7.30pm-9pm – Channel 4
Friday, March 8
- 3pm-4pm – Channel 4
- 6.30pm-7.30pm - More4
- 7.30pm-8.30pm – Channel 4
Saturday, March 9
- 3.30pm-6pm – Channel 4
- 7pm-9.30pm – Channel 4
Sunday, March 10
- 4pm-6pm - Channel 4
- 7pm-9pm - Channel 4 Crufts 2024: Best in Show live
You can also watch the events unfold on the Crufts YouTube channel and Facebook page.
