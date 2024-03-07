This was part of the Homewards programme, a five-year initiative led by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, which strives to make homelessness rare, brief, and a thing of the past.

Those taking part in the dialogues included Newport City Council, the NHS, social enterprises, the charity, private and criminal justice sectors and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

A number of people spoke at the event in Newport (Image: The Royal Foundation)

The focal point of Homewards is prevention and the aim for sustainable change, by assisting people well before they face crisis, negating the incidence of homelessness being part of their life's journey.

Newport, the fastest-growing city in Wales, has been singled out as one of the six flagship locations across the UK by Homewards, owing to a sharp rise in its population and a consequent increase in demand for housing superseding its supply.

This, in turn, has led to a surge in rental costs and a lack of affordable social housing, more so for families that have ended up in a cycle of temporary accommodation options.

These include bed and breakfasts which are an expensive option for the Council, and it does not serve families well in terms of suitability.

The city is currently home to more than 500 households living in such temporary accommodation, marking a rise of 166 per cent since the pandemic.

Furthermore, Newport has the highest number of individuals sleeping on the streets in Wales.

Homewards aims to provide a new direction, providing the city access to a wide-ranging network of expertise, potential funders, investors, and up to £500k in adaptable funding by The Homewards Fund.

The initiative also brings in a research and evaluation programme and a local delivery lead to steer the project and lend a strategic outlook.

The meeting was spearheaded by Helen Roper, Homewards local delivery lead for Newport, who emphasised on the critical local priorities.

The event was attended by a number of people from various organisations across Newport (Image: The Royal Foundation)

The conversation revolved around housing supply, support for families and women, employment paths, continuity of care and early prevention.

Homewards advocate, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, also spoke at the meeting, sharing her own experience of homelessness on the streets on Newport when she was a teenager. She is now a neuroscientist and one of the most senior woman fire officers in the world.

The participants also indulged in discussions on how to utilise the valuable insights gained from these talks for formulating the local action plan for eradicating homelessness in Newport.

Emphasising the broader aspect of the project, Ms Roper said: "It’s so important we raise awareness that homelessness is a challenge that is everyone’s business.

"Today we talked about what we can do rather than what we can’t, and that was so encouraging."

Participating in the discussion, Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, underlined collaboration as the key to success.

She said: "Homelessness is not simply a housing issue – we need partners from across all sectors to work together to deliver real change."

What can be done to help combat homelessness in Newport was discussed (Image: The Royal Foundation)

Drawing from their experience in early intervention, Yvonne Connolly, operational director of Llamau, a charity working with vulnerable women and young people, shared their learning from their Upstream Cymru initiative, which identifies and supports young people and families at risk of homelessness early on.

Lending the corporate perspective, Rowan Aderyn, lead business architect for Lloyd’s Bank said: "To hear from people with lived experience and feel the extraordinary passion from so many experts, charities and businesses - all focused on ending homelessness - was awe-inspiring."

Homewards, a five-year-long locally-led crusade against homelessness, is working in partnership with six locations across the UK including Newport, each facing distinctive challenges related to homelessness.

The diverse demographics and unique challenges at these locations can provide insights towards a sustainable solution.