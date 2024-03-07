Delme Marks, 27, from Blaina has admitted intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman.

The defendant changed his pleas to guilty after initially denying the charges and awaiting trial on May 21.

The offences both took place on Monday, December 4 last year, Newport Crown Court was told.

Marks’ barrister Jeffrey Jones successfully applied for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on his client and the case was adjourned.

Judge Carl Harrison warned the defendant: “These are serious matters – all sentencing options will be open.”

Marks, of Abertillery Road, was remanded in custody after appearing via video link from Cardiff Prison.

He was jailed for two years in 2019 after he killed a friend in a crash on a country road between Blaenavon and Brynmawr.

The defendant was locked up after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drugs.