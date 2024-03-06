A BODY has been found in a waterway this morning.
The body was found between Cardiff Bay and Penarth.
South Wales Police say they were called to the canopy, between Cardiff Bay and Penarth at just after 11am.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We can confirm a body has been found in Cardiff Bay.
"The body has not yet been formally identified, but the family of Zahooran Begum who is missing from Grangetown has been informed.
"Police were called to the barrage near the canopy, between Cardiff Bay and Penarth, at around 11.20am this morning (Wednesday, March 6).
"HM Coroner has also been informed and enquiries are on-going."
