THERE ARE growing welfare concerns for a teenage girl who has been reported as missing.
17-year-old Kiera Jones was last seen in the Caerphilly area about 11.30pm on the evening of Tuesday, March 5.
Reports say she was last seen near Rhos-y-Bettws, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly.
Police have said she is 5'4" tall with shoulder-length black hear, and was wearing brown leggings with a black long-sleeved top and a brown fur gilet when she was last seen.
She has links to the Caerphilly and Merthyr areas.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 2400075523, or you can direct message on social media."
