POLICE carried out search warrants at five addresses in Newport this morning as part of an investigation into the cocaine trade.
The near minute-long video, shared on social media this afternoon, includes clips of a high-speed vehicle pursuit and entry of an address with help from a saw.
Two men, aged 31 and 43, and two women, aged 23 and 41, all from Newport, were arrested in suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
They remain in police custody at the time of publication.
🚨 WARRANT 🚨— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 6, 2024
👮♂️👮♀️ It was an early start for officers who carried out warrants at five addresses in Newport this morning.
❗ The activity was part of an investigation into the supply of cocaine across Gwent led by our Serious and Organised Crime team. pic.twitter.com/BEeLczC0wT
The video compilation begins with a vehicle pursuit through the dark.
It then shows a number of officers running by foot.
Another clip taken from an officer’s body camera, timestamped at 5.35am on March 6, shows them taking a saw to one of the addresses in question. Another officer then rams the door open and a number of colleagues enter the address.
It finishes with another clip, timestamped just one minute later at another Newport address.
