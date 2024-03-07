Member of the Senedd for South East Wales, Natasha Asghar made the call in Parliament on Wednesday, February 28.

Residents of Forge Mews, in Newport, have been left cut off from the rest of the city after the Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed suddenly in the summer of 2021.

The bridge was originally closed in August 2021 following safety concerns. And in October last year Newport City Council confirmed in that the bridge could not be repaired and would instead have to be replaced as it is beyond repair - and that this could take more than three years.

The bridge was deemed to be unsafe beyond repair with Newport City Council deciding a new bridge would have to be built.

Natasha Asghar MS, who represents the area in the Welsh Parliament, has been pushing the city council to crack on with the work to end the long-running saga for locals.

Council chiefs have now confirmed a funding request has been submitted to the Welsh Government to pay for the works, which the council have said could cost up to £9m and take almost three years to complete.

Ms Asghar has been working closely with residents since the bridge was closed, leaving them isolated with no access for vehicles.

She has urged the government’s local government and finance minister to “give this funding request the green light so work can begin.”

The South East Wales politician told the Welsh Parliament: “Ultimately the power to end this nightmare for residents lies in the hands of this government.

“For so many residents, it is imperative the Welsh Government gives this funding request the green light so work can begin.”

Natasha asked the minister: “So will this government commit to providing the funding needed and work in tandem with the city council to empower this community once again?”

Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans MS responded positively, saying she would make her colleagues in the transport department aware.

Commenting on the exchange afterwards, Ms Asghar was pleased about the minister's reaction in the chamber, but reiterated that it was down to the Government to act and "end this ongoing saga".

She said: "All it takes to end this ongoing saga is for Ministers to put their hands in their pockets and cough up the cash.

“We need this funding released as soon as possible so work can begin, and residents’ lives can return to normal.

“Whilst the Minister might make the right noises in the chamber, her warm words must be followed up with swift action from the government.

“I will continue to pressure the Welsh Government and raise this issue until ministers do the right thing.”