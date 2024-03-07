Ali Kasa, 27, is accused of producing the class B at the former Co-op undertakers on Limekiln Road in the Abersychan area of Pontypool.

The prosecution claims he did so between January 1 and March 4.

Kasa, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before the crown court on April.

MORE NEWS: Son of senior civil servants caught drug dealing banned from driving

The defendant was remanded in custody.