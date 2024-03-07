A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with growing cannabis at an ex-funeral parlour.
Ali Kasa, 27, is accused of producing the class B at the former Co-op undertakers on Limekiln Road in the Abersychan area of Pontypool.
The prosecution claims he did so between January 1 and March 4.
Kasa, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before the crown court on April.
MORE NEWS: Son of senior civil servants caught drug dealing banned from driving
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article