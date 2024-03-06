There’s no doubt they already have baskets and cupboards full of make-up, skincare and all sorts of beauty products dotted around the house, but there’s always something you know they need (or want).

Often you know they are desperate to try a new high-end moisturiser that is eye-wateringly expensive and no matter how much you love them, the price is just too much to part with, especially in current financial times.

But are there any luxury beauty gifts out there that won’t break the bank this Mother’s Day, all while still giving the chance for mums to try some new top-rated products?

Well, dare I say it but I think I’ve found the ultimate surprise for them to open this Mothering Sunday.

I came across the M&S Mother’s Day Box recently, priced at £30 (worth £130) which has been raved about on social media, but as much as I was drawn to it, I felt hesitant to buy.

I already felt guilty for feeling this way as it included a selection of well-loved brands from beauty gurus and influencers, including L’Occitane and Neom.

However, in the past I’ve tried many beauty boxes from different cosmetic companies only to be disappointed as the products have arrived dried up, out of date, or worse – foul smelling.

In the end, I gave up trying to find the perfect one and failed to understand the hype.

The M&S Mother's Day Box includes reasonably sized beauty products (Image: Newsquest)

This M&S Mother's Day Box is the dreamiest gift for beauty-obsessed mums

But M&S has quite simply changed that and I was blown away with the quality of every product.

My first findings were that the Mother’s Day Box contained brands that I would consider to be more “up market”, but opening the package felt like an exciting “boujee” lucky dip.

So, what’s in it? The M&S Mother’s Day Box contains:

Floral Street Wonderland Peony - 10ml

Alpha-H Liquid Gold - 100ml

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Shower Gel - 250ml

Nails inc. Bond Street Passage - 14ml

Neom Calming Hand Balm - 30ml

Formula Sleep Cream - 15ml

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Capsules - Pack of 6

The L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Shower Gel leaves the entire bathroom smelling fruity (Image: Newsquest)

I was over the moon to discover every product was so useable and wearable, whatever a person’s taste in beauty bits.

From a floral perfume, to a nude nail varnish, a therapeutic lavender hand cream, a classic luxury night cream (M&S’ own product) and a fruity shower gel – there is just something very special about this box.

Mainly because I think the products are luxurious and it allows our mums to try some that might be out of their (and ours) price range.

There’s no doubt they have stopped by a shop window to dream of getting their hands on the likes of Elizabeth Arden Retinol Capsules which cost around £96.00 for a pot of 90 on the brand’s official website – yet with this, they can see what the fuss is about for a fraction of the price.

Which luxury beauty product would you look forward to trying the most from the M&S Mother's Day Box (Image: Newsquest)

Recommended reading:

Even better, there was no off-smelling or crusty product in sight and no weird and wonderful colours of nail polishes that only a small selection of humans would want to wear on a day-to-day basis.

Not only are the products decent-sized, but the box also has a lovely message written inside the lid, offering a slightly personal touch.

I really do think this is the dreamiest Mother’s Day gift for those mums who have everything but still deserve the world.

The M&S Mother’s Day Box is priced at £30 – although it is currently out of stock at the time of writing, you can sign up for email alerts to get your hands on it as soon as possible before the big day.