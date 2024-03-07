There are litter picking events at 10 different locations across the borough until April 5 and anyone can join in on any day.

Five of these locations have been chosen by the Torfaen Access Forum for their suitable parking and level hard surfaces.

These are Pontypool Park, Garn Lakes, Woodland Road fields, Northfields, and Cwmbran Boating Lake.

On the morning of March 30, Pontypool Park will serve as the first location for the clean-up drive from 11am till 1pm.

Those interested should gather at the Active Living Centre.

Litter picking gear will be supplied on each day and a safety talk will precede each clean-up session.

The organiser advise volunteers to wear weather appropriate clothing, gloves, and waterproof footwear to the events, as some ground areas may be uneven or wet.

Bringing along a drink is also recommended when the weather is warm.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, expressed her gratitude to the Torfaen Access Forum.

She said: "We would like to thank members of the Torfaen Access Forum for their help this year."

She continued: "We can't thank volunteers enough for the work they do in helping keep the borough clean."

Amanda Say from the Torfaen Access Forum said: "We have been delighted to work with the council to identify locations that are more inclusive of disabled people, and those with long term health conditions by having nearby parking, and level hard surfaces from which to litter pick and be part of the Spring Clean Programme 2024."

The full dates and times for the litter picks are: Date: Saturday 30 March Time: 11am – 1pm Location: Pontypool Park at Active Living Leisure Centre Meeting place: Active Living Centre Date: Monday 01 April Time: 11am – 1pm Location: Garn Lakes Meeting place: Garn Yr Erw car park Date: Monday 01 April Time: 3pm -5pm Location: Blaenavon town centre Meeting place: Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall Date: Tuesday 02 April Time: 11am – 1pm Location: Abersychan Meeting place: Garndiffaith Millennium Hall Car Park Date: Tuesday 02 April Time: 3pm – 5pm Location: Pontypool town centre Meeting point: Pontypool indoor market. Commercial street entrance Date: Wednesday 03 April Time: 11am – 1pm Location: Woodland Road fields Meeting place: Woodland road sports and social club Date: Wednesday 03 April Time: 5pm – 7pm Location: Springvale woods Meeting place: Outside Afon Plumbing and Bathrooms Date: Thursday 04 April Time: 11am – 1pm Location: Northfields Meeting point: The Olive Tree Date: Thursday 04 April Time: 5pm-7pm Location: Llantarnam Ponds Meeting point: Lake view Date: Friday 05 April Time: 11am-1pm Location: Cwmbran Boating Lake Meeting point: Boating lake café