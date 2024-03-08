A WOMAN has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was allegedly seriously assaulted.

Laura Cook, 34, is accused of attacking a man in Abercarn in Caerphilly county on Saturday, March 2.

The defendant, of Trinant Terrace, Trinant, near Newbridge, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

No plea was entered and she is due to appear before the crown court on April 2.

Cook was granted conditional bail.