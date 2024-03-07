Traffic Wales South have confirmed that "essential carriageway resurfacing" works will be carried out on a eight kilometre section of the A40 in both directions during these closures.

The work will be focused on the section of road between the A40/A449 junction at Raglan to the A40/A466 junction north of the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth.

With the work set to begin on Tuesday, March 12, and excluding weekends, the closures will be overnight only, between the hours of 8pm-6am for five weeks in one direction, then a further five weeks in the other.

The closures for each direction are as follows:

Northbound

Tuesday, March 12 – Saturday, March 16

Monday, March 18 – Saturday, March 23

Monday, March 25 - Wednesday, March 27

Tuesday, April 2 - Saturday, April 6

Monday, April 8 - Saturday, April 13

Southbound

Monday, April 15 - Friday, April 19

Monday, April 22 - Friday, April 26

Monday, April 29 - Friday, May 3

Tuesday, May 7 - Friday, May 10

Monday, May 13 - Friday, May 17

Traffic Wales South is suggesting a diversion route of using the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M5 towards the South West of England and the Midlands.