Teachers at Langstone Primary School kicked off their Welsh language adventure during lockdown.

Deputy headteacher Jude Russell said: "When lockdown came, the head teacher was keen to ensure that we used our time for professional development. She asked all the staff to take an online Learn Welsh taster module for teachers, which is available for free on the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s website."

Four teachers, including Jude, later registered for an evening course with Learn Welsh Gwent.

The major driving force behind the Welsh language push is Paula Watts, a Year 3 and 4 teacher.

Ms Watts, completed the 'Welsh in a Year' course at Cardiff University, and passionately champions Welsh.

She said: "I love speaking Welsh and I take advantage of every possible opportunity to introduce the language to the children across the school."

'Welsh Wednesday' is one of the more popular days, with games and songs in Welsh and there is a 'paned a sgwrs' session each week for staff to have the opportunity to chat in Welsh.

The school's language strategy received praise from Estyn inspectors for the opportunities for children to use the Welsh language.