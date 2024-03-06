The Corries were founded by Alan Merton and Hedley Morgan who just wanted to set up a football team their friends and family could play for.

Their changing room at the time was an old blue tin shed.

In those early days the club's foundations that remain today were built on team camaraderie, from social events to football tours, even venturing on the club's first overseas tour to Holland in 1967 taking on Johan Cruyff’s mighty Ajax team.

It was not until 1990 that their current clubhouse was built and funded by players and supporters.

Located in the shadow of Newport’s famous Transporter Bridge, Newport Corinthians, known affectionately as “The Corries”, is home to 28 football teams with more than 450 male and female players ranging in age from six to 54 from across of Newport gracing the hallowed turf of Coronation Park every weekend.

The gradual growth from one to 28 teams has taken decades to achieve but The Corries ambition is showing no signs of easing as its first team is currently competing at the top the Gwent Premier Division and is hoping and planning to get promoted to the Welsh League for the first time in its history.

Such an achievement is something the club has always dreamed of. But it is now a real possibility if they can win the league this season and work complete the required upgrade and improvements to the facilities at Coronation Park in time.

The Corries has also ensured that the foundations of the club are strong by investing in its coaches and support staff over the years with more than 80 FAW qualified coaches and volunteers. It was also one of the first volunteer football clubs to buy and install its own defibrillator.

As with many grassroots community football clubs the past few years have been difficult.

The club has experienced many disruptions at Coronation Park from break ins, vandalism, travellers setting up camp throughout the season, the pandemic and finally ongoing flood defence work next to their playing pitches. But with these disruptions the club have continued to show their resilience and determination to achieve their ambitions and provide a safe, fun environment for all players, volunteers and spectators.

The Corries is more than just a football club, it has become a football community for the hundreds of players who proudly represent the club from the junior section right up to their veterans team.

While playing football is at the core of the Corries, it has also made sure the club has become a community hub for family and friends of the current and former players of the club ensuring the clubhouse is a lighthouse and corner stone within the community where everyone is made to feel valued, welcome and creating a sense of belonging.

It made national headlines and attention by having its own unique kit design in partnership with Tor Sports, sponsored by Newport’s famous groups Goldie Looking Chain and Skindread.

In 2019, The Corries achieved a milestone as the first grassroots club in Wales to produce its own album. Produced in collaboration with the Spanish company Cromogal, the album boasted glossy full-colour stickers showcasing every player.

Beyond the excitement and drama, the football matches create every weekend, the Corries has invested within the local community knowing that football is more than a game but a way of life.

In collaboration with local charity ‘Tidy Butt’ it hosted mental health and wellbeing sessions, to empower people to better understand and talk about their own mental health and over the past decade has supported homeless charities by donating money and food throughout the year.

It has raised thousands of pounds for charities such as Prostate Cancer Uk, The British Heart Foundation, supported and hosted ‘Man vs Fat’ events.

The Corries hosts footballs festivals and tournaments for all ages, with the longest standing mini and junior football festival, being one of Wales' largest and the growing Veteran’s tournament creating memories to last a lifetime.

For more than 60 years the Corries has been playing football at Coronation Park. It's the club's home and it’s the soul of the football club.

The club hopes there will be players wearing and kissing the badge of Newport Corinthians AFC in another 60 year's time with smiles on their faces whatever the result with the River Usk flowing past them and the iconic Transporter Bridge looking down upon them whatever the weather.