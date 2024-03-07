Beyond Paradise is set to return for a second series on the BBC very soon, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his team once again being involved in a number of unusual cases.
The Death in Paradise spin-off aired its first series towards the beginning of 2023 and even got a Christmas Special in December.
Goodman left being the DI on Saint Marie to be with Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) and moved to her hometown of Shipton Abbott.
There he joined the local police force and once again was involved in a series of twisty cases to solve.
In terms of what storylines would feature in series two, the BBC shared: "Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling new crime each episode. From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, the team have their work cut out. Even more so with Police HQ’s threat of the local station house closure hanging over them – the pressure is on to get results.
"Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering. Martha’s mother Anne throws herself into the world of online dating, and a well-meant gesture from Esther’s daughter Zoe threatens to uncover a long-held secret…"
BBC Beyond Paradise series 2 full cast
The core cast of Beyond Paradise series two will be:
- Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman
- Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd
- Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams
- Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford
- Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd
- Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins
- Jade Harison as CS Charlie Woods
- Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams
- Eva Feiler as Lucy
- Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Ryan
- Amelia Vitale as Hannah
Meanwhile, the guest stars that will feature include:
- Peter Davidson
- Kevin Bishop
- Adam Fogerty
- Emma Fielding
- Dan Renton Skinner
- Paul Bradley
- Peter Landi
- Abi Clarke
- Emily Lloyd-Saini
- Danny Webb
- Nicholas Woodeson
- Malcolm Storry
- Carolyn Pickles
- Jeff Rawle
- Jayde Adams
- Souad Faress
- Charlie Baker
When will BBC Beyond Paradise series 2 be on TV?
The first episode of series two of Beyond Paradise will broadcast on BBC One at 8pm on Friday, March 22.
After that, the five remaining episodes will air in the same timeslot over the coming weeks.
