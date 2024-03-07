The Death in Paradise spin-off aired its first series towards the beginning of 2023 and even got a Christmas Special in December.

Goodman left being the DI on Saint Marie to be with Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) and moved to her hometown of Shipton Abbott.

There he joined the local police force and once again was involved in a series of twisty cases to solve.

In terms of what storylines would feature in series two, the BBC shared: "Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling new crime each episode. From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, the team have their work cut out. Even more so with Police HQ’s threat of the local station house closure hanging over them – the pressure is on to get results.

"Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering. Martha’s mother Anne throws herself into the world of online dating, and a well-meant gesture from Esther’s daughter Zoe threatens to uncover a long-held secret…"

BBC Beyond Paradise series 2 full cast

The core cast of Beyond Paradise series two will be:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jade Harison as CS Charlie Woods

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Eva Feiler as Lucy

Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Ryan

Amelia Vitale as Hannah

It's almost time! #BeyondParadise is back on BBC One and iPlayer from Friday 22 March. ⛵ pic.twitter.com/2Odcgc6VBH — Beyond Paradise (@BeyondPOfficial) March 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the guest stars that will feature include:

Peter Davidson

Kevin Bishop

Adam Fogerty

Emma Fielding

Dan Renton Skinner

Paul Bradley

Peter Landi

Abi Clarke

Emily Lloyd-Saini

Danny Webb

Nicholas Woodeson

Malcolm Storry

Carolyn Pickles

Jeff Rawle

Jayde Adams

Souad Faress

Charlie Baker

When will BBC Beyond Paradise series 2 be on TV?





The first episode of series two of Beyond Paradise will broadcast on BBC One at 8pm on Friday, March 22.

After that, the five remaining episodes will air in the same timeslot over the coming weeks.