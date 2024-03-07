In some of the show's upcoming episodes, childhood sweethearts Leanne Batterby and Nick Tilsley will have their relationship tested when Leanne finds herself under the spell of a new character.

The couple will also deal with Simon Barlow's court proceedings after he crashed his car while travelling with Nick's young son.

When Leanne and Simon get ready to leave for court, Nick tells them that he is too busy to accompany them, leaving his partner furious.

When the pair attend a wedding, Leanne becomes interested in Rowan, a charming support group leader, who gets her to share her innermost thoughts.

Desperate Housewives actor to star in Coronation Street

Coronation Street's Rowan will be played by Emrhys Cooper who is well-known for starring in a number of shows and films like Mamma Mia! and Desperate Housewives.

He also played a part in the Sugababe's hit 2005 single Push The Button, starring in the song's music video.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said of his arrival on the ITV soap: "The cat is out of the bag. Today is a good day, I am bursting with pride, and so excited to announce that I have joined the cast of the iconic British TV series @coronationstreet. Playing the character of Rowan Cunliffe. Lots of really great storylines in the pipe line. Corrie is the longest running soap opera in the world!

"For well over half a century, Coronation Street has held a mirror to the British public through good times, and bad, so many incredible actors have walked the legendary cobblestones streets and now I’m pinching myself that I will be one of them. I’m also so happy that my mother will be able to watch the show from her nursing home.

"Thanks again to all the amazing people involved in the production. They have welcomed me with open arms and open hearts. Let’s do this! I first appear on the 15th March @itv - USA @britbox @hulu #CoronationStreet #RowanCunliffe."

Some of the cast members were excited by his arrival with Leanne actor (Jane Danson) replying: "So excited for everyone to see your character - it’s going to be VERY interesting - welcome to the cobbles love xxx."

Toyah Battersby star Georgia Taylor added: "You’re such a delight to have around, darling xx."