New research from charity Endometriosis UK shows diagnoses taking an average of 9 years and 11 months in Wales, an 11-month increase since 2020. In England it takes 8 years and 10 months, a 10 month increase.

This means a delay in treatment which risks disease progression, worsening symptoms and potential permanent damage.

Unfortunately, 78 per cent of people with endometriosis reported experiences of healthcare practitioners dismissing symptoms; an increase from 69 per cent since 2020.

Emma Cox, CEO of Endometriosis UK, said: "Our finding that it now takes even longer to get a diagnosis of endometriosis must be a wake-up call to decision makers to stop minimising or ignoring the significant impact endometriosis can have on both physical and mental health."

Endometriosis UK suggests better awareness around symptoms for the public and health practitioners.

They are also urging a reduction in gynaecology waiting times and more investment into research and public health education.

Ranee Thakar, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: "Endometriosis can have significant impacts on every aspect of womens’ lives – and timely diagnosis is crucial."