The 5-bedroom detached house was a former vicarage in St Arvan's, which has only been used as a private home twice since the 1800s.

Exterior of the house. (Image: Rightmove)

The 19th century Victorian 'Church House' has been well taken care-of as a family home with modern furnishings and kitchen but still retains many of the original features.

One of the hallways leading to the kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Another hallway in the house (Image: Rightmove)

The property sits in private, mature grounds of just over an acre on the edge of the Wye Valley village of St Arvan's, enjoying uninterrupted views over open countryside to the rear.

Views of the countryside (Image: Rightmove)

The property boasts more than one acre of land. (Image: Rightmove)

The notable architectural features include its tall red brick chimney stacks and the Bath stone dressings around the windows.

Rightmove describes this house as having "unspoilt period charm, with elegant, high-ceilinged rooms, picture rails, classic Victorian cornicing, traditional doors and attractive, original fireplaces."

The rear view of the house (Image: Rightmove)

Three reception rooms make this house a great place to entertain family and friends, with a dedicated dining table that can seat almost fifteen people.

One of the three reception rooms in the house (Image: Rightmove)

A 'snug' and cosy reception room with a built-in bookshelf means hours of quiet, family time around a cast iron fireplace.

Another reception room. (Image: Rightmove)

Hallway leading to the bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen (the heart of the home) has had no expenses spared either as it is seamlessly joined with an open-plan dining room for easy flow from one room to the other.

Hand-built pine cupboards with a walk-in larder and two utility rooms make this an incredible find.

Kitchen with hand-built pine cupboards (Image: Rightmove)

The kitchen leads to two utility rooms (Image: Rightmove)

Open plan kitchen with adjoining dining / sitting room (Image: Rightmove)

The five bedrooms upstairs each have unique details which make them a calm setting for busy families, one of which overlooks the two Severn bridges.

One of the bedrooms in the house. (Image: Rightmove)

Outside, viewers will find well-maintained gardens, an orchard, vegetable patch, potting shed and a hard surface tennis court.

The Church House can even accommodate gazebos and marquees, making it perfect for hosting big family gatherings.

Tennis court on the property (Image: Rightmove)

The house is available for viewings via Rightmove.