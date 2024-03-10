A PROPERTY in Chepstow is on the market for the first time in forty years, boasting peaceful vistas, over an acre of private grounds and elegant furnishings.
The 5-bedroom detached house was a former vicarage in St Arvan's, which has only been used as a private home twice since the 1800s.
The 19th century Victorian 'Church House' has been well taken care-of as a family home with modern furnishings and kitchen but still retains many of the original features.
The property sits in private, mature grounds of just over an acre on the edge of the Wye Valley village of St Arvan's, enjoying uninterrupted views over open countryside to the rear.
The notable architectural features include its tall red brick chimney stacks and the Bath stone dressings around the windows.
Rightmove describes this house as having "unspoilt period charm, with elegant, high-ceilinged rooms, picture rails, classic Victorian cornicing, traditional doors and attractive, original fireplaces."
Three reception rooms make this house a great place to entertain family and friends, with a dedicated dining table that can seat almost fifteen people.
A 'snug' and cosy reception room with a built-in bookshelf means hours of quiet, family time around a cast iron fireplace.
The kitchen (the heart of the home) has had no expenses spared either as it is seamlessly joined with an open-plan dining room for easy flow from one room to the other.
Hand-built pine cupboards with a walk-in larder and two utility rooms make this an incredible find.
The five bedrooms upstairs each have unique details which make them a calm setting for busy families, one of which overlooks the two Severn bridges.
Outside, viewers will find well-maintained gardens, an orchard, vegetable patch, potting shed and a hard surface tennis court.
The Church House can even accommodate gazebos and marquees, making it perfect for hosting big family gatherings.
