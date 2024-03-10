Here at the Argus, we certainly do, so we've found the top five best rated hotels in Newport, all according to your reviews on Trip Advisor.

1) The Old Barn Inn

The Old Barn Inn (Image: Google)Magor Road, Llanmartin, Newport NP6 2EB Wales

499 reviews, four stars

This popular hotel is known for its peaceful setting, and boasts a hotel class of four stars. Included in your stay is free parking, Wi-Fi and an included breakfast. The hotel offers a wake-up service, along with an iron, en-suite, safe and hairdryer. Popular with motorway travellers, this hotel is a popular place customers look to return to according to reviews.

2) Hazel Court

Hazel Court Guest House (Image: Google)Hazel Farm Langstone Lane, Llanwern, Newport NP18 2DS Wales

139 reviews, five stars

This guest house has an excellent rating in all categories, with comfy rooms, excellent breakfast and a welcoming host. Customers say they can't believe they are five minutes from the motorway and "nothing is too much trouble for the staff". Amenities include free parking, Wi-Fi and included breakfast.

3) The Milton Hotel

The Milton Hotel (Image: Google)Milton Hill Newport outskirts, Llanwern, Newport NP18 2DU Wales

109 reviews, four and a half stars

Located in the beautiful Llanwern village, The Milton Hotel has undergone recent renovation and upgrade whilst under new management.

Serving home cooked food in the restaurant and providing bed and breakfast in the modern six en-suite rooms, the hotel is perfectly located close to Newport City Centre and The Celtic Manor Resort, just five minutes from the M4.

4) The Waterloo Hotel & Bistro

Waterloo Hotel & Bistro (Image: Google)113 Alexandra Road Pill, Newport NP20 2JG Wales

238 reviews, four and a half stars

Located next to the Transporter Bridge near Newport Docks, this hotel offers 21 newly refurbished en-suite rooms, with tasteful decoration and under-floor heating in unique surroundings.

The kitchen is run by Head Chef Kevin Brooks, formally Welsh Chef Of The Year, who provides customers with British and European culinary delights in the form of the Early Bird Menu and the a la Carte Menu. With easy access to the M4, it is only 15 minutes from Cardiff, or 15 minutes to the Second Severn Bridge.

5) Crescent Guest House

Crescent Guest House (Image: Google)64 reviews, five stars

11 Caerau Crescent, Newport NP20 4HG Wales

Located in a conservation area yet close to M4 and town centre, with nine en-suite rooms that include a TV and coffee or tea making facilities, with free parking, Wi-Fi and breakfast included.

Staff are lauded as "absolutely lovely" with one customer calling it the "best place I have ever stayed in Newport".

Close to the city centre, it offers plenty of entertainment for customers, including the historic Roman town of Caerleon, a velodrome, bowling alley and multiplex cinema all just ten minutes away.