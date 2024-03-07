Monmouth MP David Davies labelled this as "hypocritical and wrong".

The fury is targeted at the Welsh Government's post-Brexit Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) intended to replace the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) style of payments to farmers by 2025.

Mr Davies said: "On the one hand, ministers in Cardiff Bay are telling farmers they are so important to tackling the climate emergency that they need to sacrifice 20 per cent of prime agricultural land for planting trees and other wildlife schemes.

"But on the other hand, they are more than happy for their quango to chop down trees from their own forestry land to be sold."

Mr Davies added: "These unworkable and barmy proposals to take 20 per cent of land out of production for tree planting and habitat creation, alongside a checklist of 17 other complicated rules, presents a very real barrier for many farmers in Wales.

"For large numbers, it is going to severely impact on their viability and capacity to produce food."

He refers to trees grown on woodland managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) that are chopped down and sold each year.