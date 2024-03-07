In January, Blaenau Gwent councillors who are members of the county borough’s Planning committee were told that the planning application by Pennant Walters Ltd for Mynydd Carn y Cefn between Abertillery and Cwm had been delayed until mid-February.

The proposal by Pennant Walters is for eight wind turbines and an announcement by Welsh Government ministers had been expected to be announced by on January 9.

The process had been suspended with a decision due on February 16 which has now been stretched to March 11.

Welsh Government head of planning casework Hywel Butts has sent a letter to the applicants and other interested parties notifying them of the further delay.

Mr Butts said that this is to: “allow the Welsh ministers further time to consider the application.”

Mr Butts said: “The revised determination date is now on or before March 11.

“Please note the Welsh Ministers have powers to terminate, reduce or extend an existing suspension period.

“The Welsh ministers will continue to review this suspension period and may amend it as necessary.”

Blaenau Gwent planning officers have said that they will inform the Planning committee of a decision when one has been made.

Proposals classified as DNS mean Blaenau Gwent Council is a consultee rather than decision-maker, with the Welsh Government deciding the application.

Planning inspectors will look at all the information provided in the DNS application and eventually give advice to the Welsh Government on what decision to make.

The consultation process has caused some consternation in Blaenau Gwent, and last year the authority lost a fee in the region of £7,750 for not submitting the Local Impact Report (LIR) on the proposal in time.

This has led the council to contact both PEDW and the Welsh Government asking for more flexibility around the tight deadlines for DNS applications – which is stretching Blaenau Gwent’s planning resources.